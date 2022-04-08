Youth beaten to death for allegedly stealing motorbike in Kerala's Olavakkode

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A youth was beaten to death by a group of persons for allegedly stealing a motorbike at Olavakkode village in Kerala's Palakkad district in the early hours of Friday.

The victim is identified as Rafeeq (27), son of Musthafa of Kanniyamkad in Kadakamkunnu in Palakkad. The incident occurred at 1.45 am at the Aiswarya Nagar colony in Olavakkode at 1.45 a.m.

The group of persons from Pallasena and Kollengode villages who tried to flee the scene after the incident was detained by the residents in the neighbourhood and handed over to the police. Three persons have been taken into custody by the police in this connection.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Palakkad district hospital for post mortem. The police were examining the CCTV visuals to find out if there were more persons involved.