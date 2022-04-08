STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth beaten to death for allegedly stealing motorbike in Kerala's Olavakkode

The victim is identified as Rafeeq (27),  son of Musthafa of Kanniyamkad in Kadakamkunnu in Palakkad.

Published: 08th April 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A youth was beaten to death by a group of persons for allegedly stealing a motorbike at Olavakkode village in Kerala's Palakkad district in the early hours of Friday.

The victim is identified as Rafeeq (27),  son of Musthafa of Kanniyamkad in Kadakamkunnu in Palakkad. The incident occurred at 1.45 am at the Aiswarya Nagar colony in Olavakkode at 1.45 a.m.

The group of persons from Pallasena and Kollengode villages who tried to flee the scene after the incident was detained by the residents in the neighbourhood and handed over to the police. Three persons have been taken into custody by the police in this connection.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Palakkad district hospital for post mortem. The police were examining the CCTV visuals to find out if there were more persons involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth killed Youth beaten to death
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp