Actor abduction case: SIT to quiz Kavya Madhavan on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor abduction and assault case has issued a notice to actor Kavya Madhavan—wife of actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case—to appear for interrogation on Monday. She has been asked to appear at the Aluva Police Club by 11am.

Earlier, the SIT -- in a petition filed before the Kerala High Court seeking an extension to complete the probe -- had stated that Kavya has to be questioned as part of the probe. Though the investigation team contacted her for the purpose, she said she is out of station this week. Kavya told the investigation officer that she will be returning to the state by Sunday.