STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: SIT to quiz Kavya Madhavan on Monday

Earlier, the SIT -- in a petition filed before the Kerala High Court seeking an extension to complete the probe -- had stated that Kavya has to be questioned as part of the probe.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kavya Madhavan. (Photo | facebook.com/KavyaMadhavan/)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor abduction and assault case has issued a notice to actor Kavya Madhavan—wife of actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case—to appear for interrogation on Monday. She has been asked to appear at the Aluva Police Club by 11am.

Earlier, the SIT -- in a petition filed before the Kerala High Court seeking an extension to complete the probe -- had stated that Kavya has to be questioned as part of the probe. Though the investigation team contacted her for the purpose, she said she is out of station this week. Kavya told the investigation officer that she will be returning to the state by Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Actor abduction case Kavya Madhavan
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp