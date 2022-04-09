Ashok Dhawale, Vijayaraghavan, Balan top names to make it to CPM Politburo

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: As the CPM succeeded in more or less settling the dust over its political resolution and began the process of evaluating its organisational performance in the recent past, focus is now on the probable new structure of leadership. With increased membership and continuity in governance, the Kerala unit may get a bigger pie in the politburo and central committee this time.

With a couple of senior hands of the PB and CC reaching the upper age limit, all eyes are on possible new entrants. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set for age exemption and will continue in the PB. Going by the age criterion of 75 years, S Ramachandran Pillai, Biman Bose and Hannan Mollah are likely to move out. LDF convener and senior CC member A Vijayaraghavan is being considered as the most possible choice to replace SRP in the PB. With West Bengal leader Hannan Mollah, being a senior leader of the All India Kisan Sabha, going out, another Kisan Sabha leader could in all probability replace him. Going by party insiders, All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale from Maharashtra could be elected in his place.

Whether another West Bengal leader will replace veteran Biman Bose is yet to be seen. Senior CC member from Kerala and former law minister A K Balan is likely to be considered, if the top leadership decides to ensure Dalit representation. “There are active discussions that the PB should have Dalit representation,” said a top source. Minister K Radhakrishnan’s name is also doing the rounds in this regard.

Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai greeting party workers in front

of the venue of the party congress in Kannur on Friday

CITU state secretary Elamaram Kareem could also be considered. However, the politburo already has CITU representation in national general secretary Tapan Sen. There are reports that veteran Bengal leader and former state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra too could make way for new faces. From Kerala, in addition to Pinarayi, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and M A Baby too will continue in the PB.

The CC may also witness similar changes. The last party congress in Hyderabad, when the party was divided on Yechury and Karat lines, had witnessed a change in factional equations. Though the Karat faction still maintains an upper hand in the PB and CC, Yechury has got more elbow space. It has to be seen what changes will be there in the new power equations.

Enough representation

Kerala will also seek sufficient representation in the central secretariat, if the party decides to form the secretariat. Senior leader Thomas Isaac could be the first choice. However, he’s not keen on the same. P Krishnaprasad, youngsters P K Biju and A A Rahim could also be considered.

No differences over SilverLine with state unit: Politburo

Kannur: The CPM top leadership has rejected allegations of differences between the party state and central units over SilverLine. “There are no contradictions between the positions of the politburo and the state leadership in the matter. There’s no need for unnecessary questions,” said Sitaram Yechury, while responding to media questions on Friday. Senior politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai too rejected the claim. The party wants the project to be implemented. “Sitaram Yechury, Pinarayi Vijayan and I are saying the same thing. The project needs both Central and environmental clearances,” he said.

‘Address people’s concern on K-Rail’

Kannur: Concerns over SilverLine reflected in the party congress discussions too. A delegate from Tamil Nadu said the party leadership should address the concerns raised by people in connection with the project. The government should ensure the concerns are addressed, sources said.