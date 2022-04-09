STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain alert in seven Kerala districts for Saturday

The alert has been issued for southern districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared yellow alert in six districts on Saturday following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast  of light to isolated heavy rains across the state.

The alert has been issued for southern districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. These districts are expected to get heavy rainfall measuring 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta district. 

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Saturday. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places on April 10, 11 and 12. The IMD forecast said the state will continue to receive summer rains often accompanied by thunderstorms till April 12. 

The KSDMA revised the alert in Pathanamthitta from yellow to orange as very high rainfall over 204.4 mm is expected in 24 hours from Friday. A statement from KSDMA warned people living in low-lying areas, river banks and landslide-prone high ranges to take precaution. The local bodies and government machinery in areas marked as flood prone and landslide prone shall make arrangements anticipating danger. People should be ready to relocate if the situation demands, said the statement.

