Kerala never sought concurrence for SilverLine SIA, Centre informs HC

The Centre has informed the High Court that there is no request from the state government seeking concurrence to carry out social impact assessment (SIA) study for SilverLine.

Published: 09th April 2022

Silverline Project, K-Rail

Representational image (Express Illustrrations| Souwmyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre has informed the High Court that there is no request from the state government seeking concurrence to carry out social impact assessment (SIA) study for SilverLine. When the petition against the project came up for hearing, Assistant Solicitor-General S Manu said he received only an instruction from the railway divisional officer, and that the instruction from the Railway Board may take time. The divisional office clarified that no request has been received from the government seeking concurrence for present SIA study. 

“Another aspect is the Railways has agreed only to survey in railway property, but not to laying survey stones. The confirmation regarding the project and financial approval will arise only once the DPR is approved. But the DPR has not been approved by the board. The survey in railway land has not started yet. No communication is received from the state in this regard and the Centre has nothing to say about the survey in other areas,” said the ASG.

The state government said only the SIA is being carried out by the state as part of the SilverLine project. The order for land acquisition as per sub-section (2) of Section 8 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, will be issued only after final approval for the project from the Central government. 

