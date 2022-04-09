Lok Ayukta bins plaint against Kerala Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lok Ayukta on Friday dismissed the complaint filed against Kerala Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal alleging that she had forged her educational qualification certificates and lacked the minimum qualification of “integrity” to continue as a member of the commission.

Akhila Khan of Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram had alleged that Shahida did not have a BCom degree as shown in her election affidavits. Her submissions before the returning officers in this regard were false, Akhila said. She also questioned the genuineness of the DLitt that Shahida claimed she was awarded by a foreign university. Akhila alleged that the DLitt was awarded by a fake university.

Lok Ayukta Cyriac B Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun Ul Rashid found that though Akhila raised serious doubts regarding Shahida’s educational qualifications, she could not support the allegations that the certificates produced were fake and from a phoney university. However, the Lok Ayukta was critical of Shahida filing false election affidavits and said those could raise serious doubts.