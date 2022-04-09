STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National leaders reach Kerala to accelerate Congress membership drive

The leadership has extended the earlier deadline of March 31 to April 15 as enrolment was poor in the first phase.

Published: 09th April 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

MORE GROUNDWORK REQUIRED: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the arrival of the three national secretaries of Congress, the digital membership campaign drive of the party in the state has been accelerated.  The leadership has extended the earlier deadline of March 31 to April 15 as enrolment was poor in the first phase.

The three national secretaries, P V Mohan (Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad), Ivan D'Souza (Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta) and P Viswanathan (Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram) arrived in the State to energize the respective district level leaders who are o on a door to door campaign to canvas membership. The laxity in adding members in a state like Kerala where the party is still a major force has upset the national Congress leadership.

Ivan D’ Souza told TNIE that there is a visible change in the mindset of the people who are keen on taking the Congress membership.  “When I visited houses in Adoor and Thiruvalla on Thursday, the families welcomed us wholeheartedly to be a part of the digital membership campaign. I could sense from their body language that those families were CPM supporters and have now realized that LDF Government’s SilverLine project is not going to benefit them”, said Ivan.

