SC gives more powers to Mullaperiyar dam panel

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the reconstitution of the Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee and gave it powers to monitor and maintain the dam till the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) takes over. The court also asked the panel to conduct a fresh safety review of the 126-year-old dam.

The reconstituted committee will have one technical expert each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to be nominated within two weeks. The court tasked the panel with the surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the Mullaperiyar Dam as per the provisions of the Dam Safety Act 2021. However, the committee will only be an interim arrangement till the NDSA becomes functional.

The verdict is considered favourable to Kerala as the state has been complaining that Tamil Nadu is not sharing dam operations data. With the court transferring the control of the dam to the supervisory committee, Kerala expects to get accurate data on dam operations which will help it take disaster management steps in downstream areas during floods.

“Needless to mention that the reconstituted supervisory committee will decide all outstanding matters related to Mullaperiyar Dam’s safety and conduct a safety review afresh,” the order by a three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu will have to comply with the directions issued by the committee and in case of non-compliance, the chief secretary of the state concerned will be held responsible. Contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against the chief secretary if directions are not implemented.

“The party-states must extend complete cooperation for ensuring that the directions given by the supervisory committee are complied with in prescribed time. Failure to do so will not only invite appropriate action for having violated the directions of this court, but all concerned would be liable to be proceeded with under the 2021 Act,” the court observed. The court said the supervisory committee should submit a compliance-cum-status report before May 11, the next date of hearing.

TN can approach panel on pending dam work: SC

The Central Water Commission (CWC) informed the court that a temporary structure of the NDSA has been created. However, the court felt that the establishment of a regular structure with all essential organisational and logistical facilities is likely to take some more time. The regular NDSA once put in place can immediately take over the operations of the dam.

Considering the issue of pending works raised by Tamil Nadu, the court noted that it will be open for the state to invite the attention of the reconstituted panel to the work. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta who represented Kerala had requested the court to appoint a new chairman for the supervisory committee or entrust the function of heading the panel with the chairman of the CWC. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the CWC, told the court that CWC chairman would not be able to head the panel as he is already heading 21 panels.

Fresh safety Review