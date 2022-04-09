STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC order addresses Kerala’s concerns over Mullaperiyar dam

As per the order, surpervisory committee will be responsible for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the dam

Published: 09th April 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam row

Mullaperiyar dam. (File Photo | Shiyami)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the two-decade-long litigation regarding the operation of the Mullaperiyar dam, Kerala has been able to bring its concerns to the notice of the Supreme Court and get a favourable verdict. The order—issued by a three-member bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar—to strengthen the supervisory committee and conduct a fresh safety review of the 126-year-old dam vindicates Kerala’s stand.

According to the order, the supervisory committee will be responsible for the surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the Mullaperiyar dam. Though the panel was constituted by the Supreme Court in 2014, it was only monitoring the dam operations. Tamil Nadu, which was managing the dam, never gave Kerala access to dam operations data. The lack of accurate data on dam operations was evident during the floods in 2018 and 2021, as Kerala did not get enough time to make arrangements for disaster management. Tamil Nadu had also turned down Kerala’s demand to conduct a fresh safety review of the dam in view of concerns over its strength.

Though Kerala has been fighting the case in the Supreme Court for years, the intervention of a private litigant, Joe Joseph, has helped the state get its concerns addressed. Joe had approached the court in 2020, seeking a directive to Tamil Nadu to fix the rule curve and to share details regarding gate operation schedule and instrumentation. He argued that a lack of accurate data regarding dam operation had denied Kerala the opportunity to assess the quantity of water released and make preparations for disaster management, including relocation of people living downstream.

“The biggest benefit for Kerala is the decision to transfer the dam operations from Tamil Nadu to the supervisory committee. This will help us get accurate data. Both states will have to comply with the orders issued by the chairman, and a failure in implementing the order will invite contempt of court proceedings. I would like to thank many people, including our counsel Sooraj T Elanjickal, for their selfless services. My job is over and it is for the state to pursue the case and ensure the safety of the people living downstream,” Joe said.

However, dam safety expert James Wilson said Kerala should have sought an order to retain the dam operations under the supervisory panel. 

