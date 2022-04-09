STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will resolve Sabarimala row through talks: Brinda Karat

The issue surrounding Sabarimala women’s entry should be resolved through discussions and deliberations, CPM politburo member Brinda Karat said on Friday. 

Published: 09th April 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The issue surrounding Sabarimala women’s entry should be resolved through discussions and deliberations, CPM politburo member Brinda Karat said on Friday. In what could be termed as a new stance by the party — which was of the view that the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry should be implemented — Brinda said there were lots of sentiments involved in the issue.

Responding to questions during the media briefing, she said the state government had only tried to implement the court verdict. 

“The Supreme Court upheld the right of women to visit Sabarimala temple. Upholding the verdict, the state government said we would implement it. The state government had made it clear that this was the constitutional position. We are open to have a dialogue on the same,” said Brinda. 

