STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Experts divided on booster dose for healthy people above 18

While others argue it is 'unnecessary' at the moment as there is no evidence at present that boosters can reduce the risk or impact of Long COVID.

Published: 10th April 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the booster dose to a beneficiary. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the booster dose or precautionary dose for all adults -- above 18 -- begins on Sunday, experts seem divided over its requirement for healthy people. With the fourth wave likely to hit the nation in 2-3 months, experts opine that it is a better way to boost the waning immunity from the last two doses and for fighting against Long COVID.

While others argue it is 'unnecessary' at the moment as there is no evidence at present that boosters can reduce the risk or impact of Long COVID. 

The health issues of Long COVID that most of them are suffering are real.

Since the existing vaccines are designed to reduce the severity of the infection and not prevent it, a third dose will not be much effective.

"There is no doubt that vaccination is effective. But since the existing vaccines are developed to reduce the severity of the infection rather than prevent it, a third booster dose will not be much effective, as far as healthy people are concerned. However, immuno-compromised people should take the booster dose," said Dr George P,  pulmonologist based in Pathanamthitta.  

"If we see the CDC data, it clearly shows that the death rate among the patients who had taken three doses of vaccine is comparatively less than those who had taken two doses of vaccine due to COVID infection. But when we have a closer look at the data we could observe that the rate of protection provided by the vaccine comes down with each additional dose, that means the protection offered by the first dose of the vaccine is higher than the second dose which is in turn higher than the third dose. This means the aim should always be to vaccinate the whole population with the first two doses before pushing for the third dose," said Dr Dipu TS, associate professor, Infectious disease department, Amrita Hospital. 

"As part of precaution, it is advisable to give the vaccine as waning immunity can cause a reduction in the herd immunity which in turn can lead to secondary outbreaks, which could involve individuals of all age groups," added Dr Dipu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Long Covid booster dose
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp