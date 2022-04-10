COVID-19: Experts divided on booster dose for healthy people above 18

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the booster dose or precautionary dose for all adults -- above 18 -- begins on Sunday, experts seem divided over its requirement for healthy people. With the fourth wave likely to hit the nation in 2-3 months, experts opine that it is a better way to boost the waning immunity from the last two doses and for fighting against Long COVID.

While others argue it is 'unnecessary' at the moment as there is no evidence at present that boosters can reduce the risk or impact of Long COVID.

The health issues of Long COVID that most of them are suffering are real.

Since the existing vaccines are designed to reduce the severity of the infection and not prevent it, a third dose will not be much effective.

"There is no doubt that vaccination is effective. But since the existing vaccines are developed to reduce the severity of the infection rather than prevent it, a third booster dose will not be much effective, as far as healthy people are concerned. However, immuno-compromised people should take the booster dose," said Dr George P, pulmonologist based in Pathanamthitta.

"If we see the CDC data, it clearly shows that the death rate among the patients who had taken three doses of vaccine is comparatively less than those who had taken two doses of vaccine due to COVID infection. But when we have a closer look at the data we could observe that the rate of protection provided by the vaccine comes down with each additional dose, that means the protection offered by the first dose of the vaccine is higher than the second dose which is in turn higher than the third dose. This means the aim should always be to vaccinate the whole population with the first two doses before pushing for the third dose," said Dr Dipu TS, associate professor, Infectious disease department, Amrita Hospital.

"As part of precaution, it is advisable to give the vaccine as waning immunity can cause a reduction in the herd immunity which in turn can lead to secondary outbreaks, which could involve individuals of all age groups," added Dr Dipu.