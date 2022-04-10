STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM central committee member MC Josephine dies

Josephine was rushed to the AKG Hospital in Kannur after collapsing at the CPM party congress venue on Saturday.

Published: 10th April 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 02:30 PM

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine

Former Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MC Josephine, the former chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission and former CPM central committee member, died at a hospital in Kannur on Sunday. She was 74.

Josephine collapsed at the CPM party congress venue in Kannur on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. She was rushed to the AKG Hospital in Kannur. The hospital declared her dead on Sunday afternoon.

Josephine served as the chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission from 2017 to 2021. She was also the former chairperson of the Greater Cochin Development Authority and the Kerala State Women's Development Corporation.

Josephine was a councillor in Angamaly municipality for 13 years. She had contested unsuccessfully to the Lok Sabha from Idukki constituency in 1989 and to the legislative assembly from Angamali in 1987, Mattancherry in 2006 and Kochi in 2011. She had also served as national vice president and state president of the All India Democratic Women's Association.

Josephine was forced to resign as chairperson of the Women's Commission following a controversy over her insensitive remarks to a victim of domestic violence during a live television phone-in programme in a prominent Malayalam television channel.

In 2018, when a CPM MLA was accused of sexual abuse by a DYFI female member, Josephine remarked that the CPM had its own mechanism to handle such complaints, triggering a controversy.

