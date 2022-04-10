STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM, Congress leader KV Thomas avoid theatrics on big stage in mega rally at Kannur

The participation of senior Congress leader KV Thomas in the CPM seminar on  Centre-state relations in connection with the 23rd party congress was expected to create some political developments.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (L) and Congress leader KV Thomas

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (L) and Congress leader KV Thomas. (Photo| TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The build-up to the event was so big. But, it failed to live up to the expectation as it turned out to be a mere show of political game.

The participation of senior Congress leader KV Thomas in the CPM seminar on  Centre-state relations in connection with the 23rd party congress was expected to create some political developments, but CPM decided to wait for the time being. 

As he waited for CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to arrive, Thomas looked a man of reassurance on the stage of CPM against which he had waged a political battle of around three-and-a-half decades.

As he entered the stage, where he was greeted first by CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan and later by state secretary Kodiyeri  Balakrishnan.

Though no political statements regarding the future of Thomas were uttered on the stage by both Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Pinarayi said: "Nothing will happen to him tomorrow. As of now, we are not making any statements regarding the future."  

And Thomas himself was careful regarding his stand as he said that he came to the event as a Congressman. But, then showered a series of encomiums on Pinarayi Vijayan for his strong leadership and exemplary administration regarding development issues and fight against COVID.

He also lavished praise on Pinarayi regarding his strong will and administrative power. "If there are any issues to be discussed in connection with K-Rail, that should take place," he said.

