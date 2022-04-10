Domestic violence: Man pours hot water on daughter, bites wife's ear in Kerala's Thamarassery

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: During a family quarrel, a Thamarassery native allegedly bit his wife's ear and poured hot water over his 9-year-old daughter.

Finiya (28) said that her husband, Shaji (37) beat them up during an argument over buying a bicycle for their daughter on Thursday evening. Thamarassery police have registered a case against Shaji under various Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, following a complaint filed by his wife.

"Shaji's daughter wanted to buy a bicycle. But her father didn’t allow it. On Saturday, she asked him about the bicycle again. Then Shaji got angry and started beating up her. When Finiya intervened, she was also beaten up. He poured hot water from the stove on his daughter's body and bit wife's ear. The couple had quarrels for a long time. However, the police hadn’t received any complaints about domestic violence in the past. The accused is absconding and police have intensified a search for him," said Sanoj Kumar, Thamarassery SHO.

The relatives of Finiya said that Shaji has been torturing her for years and quarrels were frequent in the name of dowry. The couple was married in 2010. The mother and daughter sought treatment for injuries at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Childline activists visited the girl at the hospital and collected her statements. The team will submit a report to the Kozhikode Child Welfare Committee soon.