STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Domestic violence: Man pours hot water on daughter, bites wife's ear in Kerala's Thamarassery

The relatives of Finiya said that Shaji has been torturing her for years and quarrels were frequent in the name of dowry.

Published: 10th April 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic Violence

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: During a family quarrel, a Thamarassery native allegedly bit his wife's ear and poured hot water over his 9-year-old daughter.

Finiya (28) said that her husband, Shaji (37) beat them up during an argument over buying a bicycle for their daughter on Thursday evening. Thamarassery police have registered a case against Shaji under various Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, following a complaint filed by his wife.

"Shaji's daughter wanted to buy a bicycle. But her father didn’t allow it. On Saturday, she asked him about the bicycle again. Then Shaji got angry and started beating up her. When Finiya intervened, she was also beaten up. He poured hot water from the stove on his daughter's body and bit wife's ear. The couple had quarrels for a long time. However, the police hadn’t received any complaints about domestic violence in the past. The accused is absconding and police have intensified a search for him," said Sanoj Kumar, Thamarassery SHO. 

The relatives of Finiya said that Shaji has been torturing her for years and quarrels were frequent in the name of dowry. The couple was married in 2010. The mother and daughter sought treatment for injuries at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. 

Meanwhile, Childline activists visited the girl at the hospital and collected her statements. The team will submit a report to the Kozhikode Child Welfare Committee soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic violence Thamarassery Thamarassery police
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp