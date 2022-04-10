Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature builds a library at home

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every home should have a library. Taking that thought forward, the Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature is launching 'Veettil Oru Library', a project that envisages the setting up of libraries for children in their homes.

To promote the concept, the government-run institute is offering a book rack free of cost to all those who purchase children's books worth Rs 5,000 from the institute. The books can be chosen from over hundreds of titles available. There is also an option for the customer to choose a preferred design of the book shelf. The project can be availed by anyone below the age of 18.

The almirah comes in addition to the discount currently offered on buying books in bulk. "Ours is an effort to promote reading among children," says Palliyara Sreedharan, the director of the institute.

"General reading has reduced significantly among children. Whenever camps are organised, children hardly recognise authors. Through this programme, they will be inspired to read more. They will feel like adding more books to their own library, and thereby get familiar with more authors and their work," he says.

The core idea of the project -- set to be launched soon across the state -- is to bring children back to reading from the world of illusion created by digital gadgets, a change that could help shape their future. Now, a discount of 20 per cent is given to the children who buy books worth Rs 5,000 at a time.

The 'Veettil Oru Library' initiative will offer the rack along with the discount. "Since most of our books are priced below Rs 100, one can get over 80 books for Rs 5,000. And the rack is big, not just one that can accommodate the books we give," says Sreedharan.

In 2020-2021, the institute managed to sell books worth `2.5 crore, their record sales to date. "We hope to sell more books and bring more children into the fold of reading," the institute director says.

The Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature is also set to launch another programme called 'Bala Prathibha Sangamam'. Camps will be held in all 14 districts from which five children each will be selected. A final camp will be held for these 70 children and one will be named as the 'Bala Prathibha' of the state.