Man hacks parents to death over property dispute in Kerala's Thrissur

A resident in the neighbourhood said Aneesh used to quarrel with his parents over disputes on property matters and often it ended up in physical assault of the aged parents. 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A man allegedly hacked his father and mother to death at Inchakkundu near Vellikkulangara in Kerala's Thrissur district on Sunday following a property dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Subramanian alias Kuttan, 65, and his wife Chandrika, 62, of Kundil House in Inchakkundu.

Police said Aneesh, 38, entered into a quarrel with his parents in the morning following which he hacked the parents using a sword-like knife. During the quarrel, the parents noticed the weapon in their son's hand, and they ran out of the house. The son followed them and killed them on the street in front of the house, police said.
 
The incident happened at around 8.45 am, a police officer said, adding that someone informed the police about the murder. Police said a probe is on and they are yet to confirm whether the murder was committed by the son himself. "We are on the hunt for the accused who is absconding," the officer said.

A resident in the neighbourhood said Aneesh used to quarrel with his parents over disputes on property matters and often it ended up in physical assault of the aged parents. On Sunday, a similar quarrel happened between the son and the parents.

Subrahmanian was a  daily wager involved in rubber tapping while Aneesh didn't go for any work and had no earnings. 

