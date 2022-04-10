Prolific Kerala quizmaster A Abraham Joseph passes away at 60

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Professor A Abraham Joseph (60), former head of the department of English, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, is no more. He was one of the most prolific quizmasters in the state, right from the Malayalam Doordarshan days.

AJ, as he is popularly known, died of heart attack at 12 noon at a private hospital at Kumarapuram here. Professor Joseph’s mortal remains will be brought to his home at Kanivu, 5A, Neerazhi Lane, Ulloor, here on Sunday at 4 pm.

The funeral service will take place at home on Monday at 9.30 am. The body will be taken to St Mary's Basilica Church, Palayam at 10:30 am for prayers and the funeral will be held at Nalanchira Cemetery thereafter.

He is survived by parents, Abraham Joseph (Retd. Director, Children's Encyclopedia) and Susan Joseph (Retd. Principal, Mar Theophilus Training College), wife Nisha Aachi Thomas (Teacher, St Mary's Higher Secondary School), children, Dr Indu Susan Abraham (Gynaecologist, Idukki Government Medical College), Thara Susan Abraham and Mekha Mary Abraham and son-in-law Dr Bijoy V Elias (DM Student, Kottayam Medical College).

AJ's untimely demise has left his former students and college authorities in a pall of gloom. His former colleagues recalled him as a humanitarian who was proficient in religious and social issues. Apart from being a quizmaster, he was also an orator and was known for his excellent humour.

AJ had compiled the popular quiz book Your Time Starts Now. He always peppered his quizzes with interesting questions from etymology and literature.