UDF to form 'human chain protest' on August 15 against Kerala's SilverLine project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of stepping up its agitation against the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project, the UDF will organise a 'human chain protest' from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod on Independence Day (August 15). A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the UDF high-powered committee here on Friday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, UDF convenor MM Hassan said that the human chain will pass through areas where SilverLine-related land acquisition is planned and will ensure the involvement of all people who would be displaced by the project.

Ahead of the human chain protest, vehicle campaign rallies will be held in four regions of the state. The rallies will be held from May 13 to 16. Each rally will cover as many as 16 centres under the respective region. "The rallies have been organised to create awareness among people about the social, environmental and economic impact that the SilverLine project would have," Hassan said.

Of the 100 'jana sadas' programmes planned by the UDF as part of its anti-SilverLine campaign, 32 have been completed. The remaining will be completed in May, Hassan said. The UDF convener termed as "arrogance" Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's stance that the government will go ahead with the project irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing social impact assessment.

The UDF will observe the second Pinarayi Vijayan government’s first anniversary on May 20 as 'destructive development' anniversary, Hassan said. The UDF will organise satyagraha in all panchayats from 4 pm to 6 pm. "The programme will highlight the harmful effects of the SilverLine project, price rise, deteriorating law and order and rampant use of narcotic substances," he said.

The UDF convener said a total of Rs 100 crore is expected to be splurged by the LDF government to mark its first anniversary. He wondered what pro-people programmes the government had implemented to justify such an extravagance.