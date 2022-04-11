Actor abduction case: Kavya Madhavan may not appear for quizzing today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, is unlikely to appear for interrogation on Monday.

According to a source, Kavya conveyed her inconvenience to reach Aluva from Chennai on the specified day but expressed willingness to be present on some other day. There are reports that she will be questioned at the Aluva Police Club on Wednesday.

The crime branch team decided to question Kavya based on the purported audio clip in which Dileep’s brother-in-law T N Sooraj is heard telling the former’s friend Sarath that Dileep had no role in the incident. In the clip, Sooraj is heard saying that the assault on the actor in 2017 was masterminded by Kavya, not Dileep. He also said that Kavya had retaliated for some earlier insults she had suffered and that Dileep was forced to take the whole blame.

Meanwhile, the crime branch special investigation team (SIT) probing the actor abduction and sexual assault case collected the statements of actor Manju Warrier, former wife of Dileep. Manju has identified the voice of Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj and family friend Sarath in the audio clip, it is learnt.

A source close to the investigation said Manju’s statement was collected as part of the efforts to confirm the voices in the audio clips. They were recovered by the CB from the mobile phones of those accused in the case relating to an alleged conspiracy to harm the police officials who had probed the actor abduction and assault case.