KSRTC-Swift to be launched today, buses and crew get new look

The shirt will have the emblem of KSRTC-Swift and the uniform sponsor while the crew member driving the bus will wear a P-cap.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC-Swift, a transport company formed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to revive its fortunes, is set to start operation with a makeover on Monday. All buses have been painted orange with white designs. Both the crew members, driver-cum-conductor, will get a new uniform -- orange shirt and black pants. The shirt will have the emblem of KSRTC-Swift and the uniform sponsor while the crew member driving the bus will wear a P-cap.

“The crew members have been given one-week training in one of the best management institutes in the state, followed by conductor training. Their service is also available in handling passenger luggage,” said a statement from KSRTC. As many as 319 crew members have been recruited so far.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will flag off the first trip to Bengaluru at the central depot in Thampanoor on Monday evening. The Swift will operate four AC Volvo sleeper services to Bengaluru from 5.30pm followed by six bypass riders from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, Mananthavadi, and Kannur. The statement said that all tickets for Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru to Ernakulam bus services on April 12 and 13 have been sold off. 

The reservation started on Thursday. KSRTC offered free return tickets, gifts and a certificate of first trip for passengers making the first bookings in four Gajaraja class services.

