Six held for rape of minor girl

IDUKKI: Six persons, including a KSEB staffer, have been arrested for the rape of a 17-year-old-girl after promising her a job in Thodupuzha, Idukki. Sajeev, 55, of Kalloorkkadu, who is a KSEB staffer in Vazhakkulam; Raghu alias Baby, 51, of Kumaramangalam; Chacko, 27, of Kodikku-lam, who works in a workshop; Biju, 43, of Edavetty, a lottery seller; Thankachan, 56, of Kottayam and Johnson, 50, of Malappuram have been arrested. More people would be arrested, said the police.

The incident came to light after the girl, now five months pregnant, came to a hospital here. Though she lied to the authorities that she was 19, she furnished her actual date of birth. The hospital alerted police and Childline. A probe revealed the girl was raped several times.

“The girl’s father had abandoned the family while she was a child. Raghu knew about her poor financial background and lured her with the promise of a job. She was first abused by Thankachan after Raghu introduced her to him. She was later abused by the others. Raghu took money from them,” said a police officer.