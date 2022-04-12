Farmer dies by suicide after rain wreaks havoc

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 49-year-old paddy farmer died by suicide at Niranam in Tiruvalla on Sunday.

“Rajeev had been engaged in paddy cultivation in over three acres near his house this season. Harvesting could not be completed in around one acre as the sheaths got submerged due to rain.

He also cultivated paddy in around six acres at Thalavady, which too got submerged,” said Biju Varghese, a neighbour, also a farmer. “Rajeev was found hanging from a tree near his field on Sunday. He leaves behind wife and two children,” he said.

Tiruvalla DySP Rajappan Ravuthar said Rajeev had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh and had been unable to repay the instalments, which must have forced him to take the extreme step.