Headload worker found dead in Kerala's Thrissur district; suicide note blames CPM branch secretary

Saji's kin reportedly didn't allow CPM men to pay respect to the body or place a wreath.  They demanded a probe into Saji's death.

Published: 12th April 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A headload worker who broke away from the CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), affiliated to the ruling CPM, to float an independent union recently was found dead at his residence in Thrissur district's Peechi on Tuesday.

Saji, 49, was found hanging in the ceiling of his house in Peechi on Monday evening. A suicide note recovered from the house blamed the CPM branch secretary for threatening him. The note also named the CPM local secretaries, sources said.

There was a dispute between a group of headload workers led by Saji and CITU's Peechi unit recently. The group led by Saji formed an independent trade union, sparking a rift between the two unions, including a physical tussle recently after the former broke away from the CITU. "Efforts were taken by CPM local leaders to settle the dispute, but it did not work out on the ground," sources added.

Reports said that Saji and a section of the workers in CITU had boycotted wearing the union uniforms. They had further renamed the CITU office as the Independent Headload Workers’ office. However, the other workers shifted sides leaving Saji alone.

Saji's brother Biju told a Malayalam news channel that he was a good party worker who would have sacrificed his life for the party. But differences cropped up when he questioned the corruption within CPM.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

