Man roughs up octogenarian mother, arrested

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Thekkumbhagam police in Kollam district on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man, who was seen thrashing his 84-year-old mother allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The video of the brutal act of Omanakuttan, a resident of Nadakkavu, beating up his mother, Omana, on Sunday evening had gone viral. Omanakuttan was booked under non-bailable charges, including attempt to murder.

The incident came to the attention of the police after the video depicting the attack captured by a boy from the neighbourhood got leaked to social media. In the video, Omanakuttan can be seen raining blows on his mother accompanied by abusive words. He also shoved her to the ground and twisted her arm even as she writhed in pain. Omanakuttan did not spare his brother when he came to Omana’s help.

Sub-inspector K Ramdas said they took action against the man after watching the disturbing video. “We came across the video on social media first. Then the local ward member formally informed us about the incident. When we went there the mother was not ready to lodge a complaint against her son,” the SI said.

The SI said the octogenarian was in no mood to reveal what had happened to her. She initially tried to pass off the incident as “accidental falling” in order to protect her son. However, pressed by the women civil police officers, she finally revealed the truth. The women and children, who reside in the neighbourhood and witnessed the incident, also told the cops about the attack. They also said that Omanakuttan had roughed up his mother in the past too and they did not intervene fearing his reprisal.

Local sources said the woman had forbidden Omanakuttan when his friend came to consume alcohol at their house. It was the immediate provocation for the attack and after the friend left, Omanakuttan pounced on his mother and bashed her up. However, the police said they are yet to learn about such an incident.