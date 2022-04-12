STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MC Josephine’s body handed over to Ernakulam Medical College

Published: 12th April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine

Former Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of people — including leaders from various political, cultural and labour organisations — bid farewell to CPI (M) central committee member and AIDWA leader MC Josephine on Monday. After the final rites, her body was handed over to the Ernakulam Medical College, as per her wish. 

Josephine’s mortal remains were kept at the party area committee office, the CSI hall and at her house at Pallippattu in Angamali for the public to pay homage. The body was kept at her house from 7am to 8.30am, with her kith and kin offering floral tributes. 

When the body was brought to the A P Kurian Memorial building, where the CPM area committee office is located, party leaders and trade union workers offered last respects. At the CSI Hall, her body was draped in the party flag by CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, central committee member and Industries Minister P Rajeeve, central committee member P K Sreemathi, party state secretariat members Gopi Kottamurickal, K Chandran Pillai, S Sarma and S C Sujatha, and area secretary K K Shibu.

Comments

