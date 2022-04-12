Rains in Kerala to continue till Friday, yellow alert in seven districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department has issued weather forecast warning of isolated heavy rain or thundershower in the state till April 15 (Friday). The occurrence of lightning is more likely between 2pm and 10pm.

Based on the forecast, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a yellow alert in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad -- in the coming days.

The districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rain of 64.5 to 115.5 mm. The forecast said the sea would be rough due to high period swell waves till 11pm on Tuesday. Six districts were put under under yellow alert on Monday. The state has already received excess rainfall of over 14 cm from March 1.

The maximum temperature fell appreciably in Palakkad district which has been recording maximum temperature since the beginning of the season. Kozhikode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday.