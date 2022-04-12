Summer downpour leaves Kuttanad farmers reeling

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/KOTTAYAM/PATHANAMTHITTA: The unseasonal rain lashing the state for the past four days has wreaked havoc on farmers of Kuttanad who have lost their harvest-ready paddy in the heavy showers.

“We had already started harvesting...and would have completed it within a week. But the heavy summer rain shattered all our hopes,” rues Biju Varghese of Niranam in Pathanamthitta. He said their Padasekhara Samithi cultivated paddy in over 420 acres for the ‘puncha’ (first) crop season. “We could complete harvesting only in 150 acres. We were expecting good profit and hoping to celebrate Vishu and Easter merrily. But all is lost.”

The unseasonal torrential rain has hit farmers in the entire Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad region, spanning across the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, and parts of Pathanamthitta. According to initial estimates, crops in 4,237 hectares were destroyed or damaged in the region.

Farmers in Alappuzha bore the brunt (3,382 hectares), while those in Kottayam (610 hectares) and Pathanamthitta (245 hectares) also suffered heavy damage. In addition to huge crop losses in harvest-ready paddy fields, other crops like banana, tapioca, and vegetables were also badly affected, causing heavy losses to the farmers, say agriculture officers.

Though the official estimates of the crop losses in the rain-hit districts are yet to be compiled, sources said it could run into several crores, and the pain and suffering of the farmers are not yet addressed. As per the initial estimates, Alappuzha suffered crop losses to the tune of Rs 60.61 crore, Kottayam Rs 9 crore and Pathanamthitta Rs 5 crore.

Farmers try to dry the paddy piled up in a waterlogged field

at Thakazhi in Kuttanad | Express

Min: Govt will address paddy farmers’ issues

Madanlal, a peasant in Kottayam’s Thiruvappu panchayat said paddy farmers in his area are facing two issues. “We have harvested more than 50 percent of paddy in 75 acres (30.35 hectares) of fields of Kizhakke Thayankari. Paddy is submerged in water in the remaining fields. But taking leverage of the situation, rice mill owners are trying to exploit us demanding 10kg ‘kizhivu’ (mandatory deduction) per quintal to purchase the harvested paddy.

This is high-quality paddy that does not need any deduction,” he said. Agriculture Minister Prasad told TNIE that the government will immediately address the paddy farmers’ issues. “We can’t ignore the fact that the summer rains have indeed caused large-scale crop destruction in the state, especially in Kuttanad and the government has initiated measures to address the issue,” he said, adding that the government will compensate all those who have lost 45-day-old paddy crops. The government will also take measures like using motors to pump out water from the fields. (With inputs from Kochi)