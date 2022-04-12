Woman kills self, voice note blames mother-in-law

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 34-year-old woman who reportedly died by suicide at her husband’s house near East Kallada had sent a voice note to her relative holding her mother-in-law responsible for her death.

Suvya A S, a native of Ezhukone, was found hanging in her room at her husband’s house on Sunday. Suvya’s relatives had alleged that she died by suicide due to mental harassment she suffered at the hands of her mother-in-law Vijayamma. Reinforcing their allegation, the voice note that Suvya had sent was released by the family members where she could be heard telling that Vijayamma was responsible for her death.

She alleged that she was being mentally harassed by her mother-in-law, who told her to leave the house. Her husband Ajayan did not raise any objection to his wife being mistreated and laughed off the loaded comments of his mother. Meanwhile, family sources said Suvya was a postgraduate and preparing for PSC examinations. However, the mother-in-law used to taunt her for not landing a job.

The police have launched a probe into the incident. “The phone used by Suvya needs to be examined. If we find that Vijayamma and her son have any role in the death, they will be charged for abetting suicide,” said a police officer.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).