ED attaches assets worth Rs 25 lakh of IUML leader KM Shaji’s wife

K M Shaji allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in 2016 from a teacher on behalf of the school management.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim League MLA KM Shaji (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The enforcement directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 25 lakh of Asha Shaji, wife of former Azhikode MLA and IUML leader KM Shaji, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Plus-Two bribery case. The assets include a residential property at Vengeri village in Kozhikode.

K M Shaji allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in 2016 from a teacher on behalf of the school management. The teacher was later appointed as a permanent employee. The ED had earlier collected information from Shaji’s wife and a few IUML leaders. Shaji was called to the Kozhikode ED office to get clarifications on his financial dealings and property documents.

Though Shaji gave several justifications on his financial dealings, the ED investigation has claimed to have revealed that the money received as bribery was used for the construction of his wife’s house at Vengeri village in 2016. 

Comments

