Krishnankutty should resign if he is ignorant of his portfolio, says CITU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CITU directed its ire on Power Minister K Krishnankutty on the second day of the indefinite protest by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Officers’ Association on Tuesday. Union state secretary K S Sunil Kumar said if the minister doesn’t know anything about his portfolio, he should leave.

Contrary to the minister’s statement that he would hold talks with the protesting KSEBOA on Tuesday, he announced that board chairman and managing director B Ashok, against whom the association has declared a war, will hold talks with them. But there is no clarity on when the talks would take place.

The minister announced the decision to make Ashok himself hold talks with the agitating association members after the CMD met with him in the morning.

Sunil Kumar, who inaugurated the second day’s protest in front of Vydyuthi Bhavan at Pattom here, took a dig at the power minister. For quite some time, various trade unions have been peeved with the minister for not taking a strong stand against Ashok. Until recently, it was the CPM which held the power portfolio. “Ever since Janata Dal (S) Minister Krishnankutty took over the power portfolio, things have been totally different. If he doesn’t know anything about his portfolio, then he should leave. Due to the front’s dignity, I am not elaborating further,” said Sunil Kumar.

Unleashing his tirade against Ashok, Sunil Kumar alleged that he has “media mania”. The protest was kicked off by the KSEBOA following Ashok’s decision to suspend executive engineer and woman leader of KSEBOA Jasmine Banu. The association had urged Ashok to come out clean on his defamatory comment against Jasmine he allegedly made on a television channel. Sunil Kumar also demanded that the minister himself should make stand clear on Ashok making an anti-woman comment against the official.

After Sunil Kumar’s speech snowballed into a major controversy, the CITU later in the day issued a statement saying that he had only meant about the persons ruling the board including the minister and the chairman. The KSEBOA’s demands include revoking the suspension of the three officials and to end the alleged autocratic rule of the CMD. If the CMD doesn’t correct his stand, the KSEBOA has threatened to launch a ‘work-to-rule’ protest.

Industry chambers flay strike by KSEB officers

Kochi: The ongoing strike by KSEB officers has attracted strong criticism from various industry chambers in the state. Both FICCI and CII Kerala bodies have asked KSEB officers to end the strike that would affect the industries in the state. “As the apex body of chambers of commerce and industry, FICCI Kerala state council appeals to trade unions of KSEB to call off the strike in the best interest of the economy of the state especially when the industry and business communities are slowly getting back to normalcy after Covid,” FICCI Kerala said in a presser. CII fears the strike will disrupt industries in the state. “The strike will cause a lot of hardship to businesses. All trade union activities that disrupt any business activity should be banned in the state,” it said.