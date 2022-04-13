STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Minor mishaps mar KSRTC-Swift inaugural trips

The first incident took place when the bus that was part of the inaugural fleet flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had barely left the capital.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

K-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

KSRTC-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two KSRTC-Swift buses were involved in minor mishaps within 24 hours of the long distance service’s launch on Monday. None of the passengers were hurt. Sabotage has not been ruled out.

The first incident took place when the bus that was part of the inaugural fleet flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had barely left the capital. A lorry hit the Kozhikode-bound non-AC sleeper bus at Kallambalam, damaging its side mirror. It resumed journey after the mirror was fixed at a local workshop. The second accident took place in Malappuram when a private bus scraped the Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram bus. 

Though none was injured, the authorities suspect attempts to sabotage the service, which had met with stiff opposition within and outside the transport corporation. “It is suspected that the accidents were deliberate. The role of private bus lobby will be investigated and strict action taken,” said Transport Minister Antony Raju. KSRTC chairman and MD Biju Prabhakar will file a complaint with the state police chief. KSRTC, which appointed driver-cum-conductors specially trained for operating long distance services for operating Swift buses. 

A senior officer dismissed allegations that the Swift crew members were poorly trained. “We recruited them after careful evaluation. Many crew members have sufficient experience of operating long distance services in KSRTC. It is concerning that we are getting negative publicity over such accidents,” said officer. 

KSRTC-Swift was launched as a new transport company to operate long-distance services of the state-run carrier.  It had a new branding and the employees were given new uniform and professional training to attract public attention. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC-Swift
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp