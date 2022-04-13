Music maestros to feature in Thureeyam fest

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: With Covid restrictions lifted and stages coming alive, the situation has changed and the visible enthusiasm among artists’ fraternity provides the much-needed boost to the cultural ambience of the state.

In Payyannur, the euphoria regarding the opening up of cultural arena is at its best, as Pothamkantam Ananda Bhavanam Ashram has come up with a seemingly unbelievable task of organising a 101-day music festival named Thureeyam Sangeetholsavam from April 24 to August 2.

The 17th edition of the popular music festival, which will be held at Sree Prabha Auditorium, Payyannur, is going to be a literal show of musical feast involving stalwarts of Indian music, both Carnatic and Hindustani. Big names like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, L Subramaniam, Sanjay Subramaniam, T M Krishna, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhat, Ganesh, Kumaresh, Jayathi Kumaresh, Pathri Satish Kumar and Rajesh Vaidya among many other artists across the country, will feature in the great festival of music.

“We have spoken to many artists regarding the programme. They are all great artists. They say that, this is the biggest music festival ever to take place in the country,” said Swami Krishnananda Bharathi, the head of Ananda Bhavanam Ashram, who is the brain behind the festival. “We don’t think much about the financial burden of conducting the programme. Luckily, many of the artists have evinced interest in cooperating with us in our attempt to create an atmosphere of music which would lead to a world full of love. We would like to handle it on a daily basis, not on a 101-day basis,” he said.

“Financial constraints will be there. But, enthusiastic supporters of classical music have already started offering their support to us in this venture from across the state. We plan to give season tickets costing Rs 12,000 for all concerts and will charge a reasonable amount as entrance fee,” he said. With a string of artists listed in the programme schedule of the festival, it is sure to send the fans into rapturous heights of musical experience.

Ace performers

The 17th edition of the festival is going to be a show involving Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, L Subramaniam, Sanjay Subramaniam and T M Krishna among others