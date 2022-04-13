Pickpocket robs Kerala woman of money saved for surgery

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was after months of hardwork that a 50-year-old Ponnurunni resident arranged money for her treatment at a private hospital in the city. But her hopes of getting the treatment were shattered when she was robbed of the money while on the way to the hospital.

Usha Mohanan, an anganwadi worker, was robbed in a crowded private bus before she got down at the stop near the hospital at 9.10am on March 22. “I was carrying Rs 50,000 in cash for the surgery. There were also two gold bangles worth Rs 80,000 in my bag. I carried the bangles for pledging so that I could raise the remaining amount for the treatment.

Though my father and a close relative were along with me, they didn’t notice anything unusual. It was when we got down at Valanjambalam bus stop, I noticed that my bag was open,” said Usha, whose husband died of cardiac arrest five years ago.

“Despite the financial crisis, I decided to go to a private hospital as doctors at the government general hospital said there was no anaesthetist there,” she said, adding that the treatment was for removing a small lump below the eye.

Usha has a daughter in Plus-Two and a son in ninth standard. The police have registered a case based on her complaint. “We are verifying CCTV visuals. The bus was crowded. We are making all efforts to nab the suspect,” said an officer.

Assistant Commissioner Nizamudeen Y said they have launched a special drive to check pickpocketing.

“As per our analysis, women from Tamil Nadu are into pickpocketing. They enter crowded buses with small children,” he said.