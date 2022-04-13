Probe team says Dileep influenced witnesses, violated bail conditions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the 2017 actor assault case moved the Additional Special Sessions Court on Tuesday seeking cancellation of actor Dileep’s bail, the eighth accused in the case. Meanwhile, the court directed the additional director-general of police (ADGP), crime branch, to file a report on the leaking of a petition filed in the court to the media.

Recently, an audio clip of a phone conversation between Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj and a witness came in the public domain. In it, Suraj was heard asking an Aluva-based doctor to meet Dileep’s lawyer about the submission he had to make in court.

The probe team claims it is a violation of Dileep’s bail condition — not to influence any witness. It claims Dileep has influenced crucial witnesses like Sagar, employee of Lakshya boutique owned by his wife and actor Kavya Madhavan. The prosecution also claims that Dileep was behind the disappearance of crucial evidence in the case which is also against his bail condition. The plea will be considered on April 18.

At the same time, the court directed the ADGP to file a report after Dileep filed a contempt of court petition against investigation officer (IO) Baiju Paulose claiming that confidentiality of the investigation was broken by leaking a petition filed at the court to the media. Following a directive, Baiju appeared in court on Tuesday.

“The IO claimed that the petition was not in his exclusive possession. He claimed that he gave its scanned copy to the office of the advocate-general (AG) . But neither the number nor the date of filing of the plea is mentioned in the report. He also casually said the copy was sent to the AG office.

The details such as with whom it was entrusted are absent in the report. He just reported that others also had the opportunity to access the document. Despite the direction of this court to keep the confidentiality in the investigation considering the fact that an in-camera trial is going on, it seems that the IO admitted to the fact that the copies of documents were either circulated or broadcast in the media,” stated in the court diary. The court said since the IO’s report appears evasive and incomplete, the ADGP (crime branch) should file a report on or before April 18.