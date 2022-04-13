STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Probe team says Dileep influenced witnesses, violated bail conditions

Suraj was heard asking an Aluva-based doctor to meet Dileep’s lawyer about the submission he had to make in court.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep appearing before special investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the 2017 actor assault case moved the Additional Special Sessions Court on Tuesday seeking cancellation of actor Dileep’s bail, the eighth accused in the case. Meanwhile, the court directed the additional director-general of police (ADGP), crime branch, to file a report on the leaking of a petition filed in the court to the media. 

Recently, an audio clip of a phone conversation between Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj and a witness came in the public domain. In it, Suraj was heard asking an Aluva-based doctor to meet Dileep’s lawyer about the submission he had to make in court.

The probe team claims it is a violation of Dileep’s bail condition — not to influence any witness. It claims Dileep has influenced crucial witnesses like Sagar, employee of Lakshya boutique owned by his wife  and actor Kavya Madhavan. The prosecution also claims that Dileep was behind the disappearance of crucial evidence in the case which is also against his bail condition. The plea will be considered on April 18.

At the same time, the court directed the ADGP to file a report after Dileep filed a contempt of court petition against investigation officer (IO) Baiju Paulose claiming that confidentiality of the investigation was broken by leaking a petition filed at the court to the media. Following a directive, Baiju appeared in court on Tuesday. 

“The IO claimed that the petition was not in his exclusive possession. He claimed that he gave its scanned copy to the office of the advocate-general (AG) . But neither the number nor the date of filing of the plea is mentioned in the report. He also casually said the copy was sent to the AG office.

The details such as with whom it was entrusted are absent in the report. He just reported that others also had the opportunity to access the document. Despite the direction of this court to keep the confidentiality in the investigation considering the fact that an in-camera trial is going on, it seems that the IO admitted to the fact that the copies of documents were either circulated or broadcast in the media,” stated in the court diary. The court said since the IO’s report appears evasive and incomplete, the ADGP (crime branch) should file a report on or before April 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Actor abduction case
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp