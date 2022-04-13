STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF team visits Kuttanad, accuses govt of ignoring farmers’ distress

D2k-cr package announced by ex-min Thomas Isaac yet to be materialised, says Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and other UDF leaders visit a rain-hit paddy field at Mankombu, Kuttanad, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has said the state government has been showing total disregard to Kuttanad and its people. He was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after visiting the paddy fields which were badly affected by summer rain along with KPCC president K Sudhakaran and other UDF leaders.

“The people, especially farmers, of Kuttanad are facing utter neglect from rulers of the state. We had raised the issues of the region in the assembly many times, but the government and ministers turned a deaf ear to those. They have made many promises, but all remain unfulfilled. Former finance minister Thomas Isaac had declared a Rs 2,000-crore package for Kuttanad, but nothing has materialised so far. Six agriculture officer posts in Kuttanad are lying vacant. Several residential areas are under water and people are migrating to other places.” Satheesan said.

“The farmers in the region are on the verge of suicide. They are farming after taking loans at high interest rates and pledging ornaments of family members. However, the government is delaying payment to the farmers. At the same time, crop insurance is available to a minority. The CPM and CPI have treated the suicide of a farmer at Niranam lightly. The government should purchase the rain-soaked paddy and declare sufficient relief to the farmers who have suffered losses in the summer rain,” Satheesan said.

“The government is going to implement the SilverLine project without considering the perils of climate change. The Kuttanad is an apt example of climate change. The state should be implementing projects based on the changes in climate. The disaster in Kuttanad has vindicated the UDF’s stand,” he said.

He said the UDF would fight for the rights of farmers in the region and raise their issues in the assembly.
Sudhakaran said the government, which has failed to alleviate the suffering of the poor, has no right to remain in power. “Farmers have no way forward.

At the same time, the state government is trying to implement the SilverLine project by spending around Rs 2 lakh crore. The government has no money to help the farmers who are growing gold in the soil, while it says it has enough money to implement mega projects like K-Rail. Hence, we suspect that the LDF government represents the bourgeoisie,” Sudhakaran said.

Rs 231-crore loss during summer rain
T’Puram: Agriculture Minister P Prasad said on Tuesday that Rs  116 crore was paid to farmers towards crop insurance, natural calamity compensation fund and disaster response fund last year. “As many as 1,10,677 farmers benefited from this. Last year, 2,04,100 farmers enrolled for the crop insurance scheme,” said Prasad. Meanwhile, a report compiled by the agriculture director calculated that a loss of Rs 231 crore was suffered by 57,035 farmers in the state during the summer rains from April 1 to 11.

