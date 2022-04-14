Acute shortage of staff, infra cripples patient care at mental health centre

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of proper infrastructure and human resources have forced hundreds of patients at the Govt Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, to live under deplorable and inhuman conditions. Delay in implementing the Rs 100- crore master plan is not the only reason for the dilapidated condition of the hospital. Despite sanctioning Rs 4 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD), the construction work of the psychiatry ward reached nowhere and the authorities have taken no effort to expedite the work and complete the project in a time-bound manner.

In addition to this, a half-constructed building can be seen abandoned halfway at the hospital, which shows the apathy of the authorities and the neglect faced by the institution and patients. The report submitted by amicus curiae to the High Court in 2019 had also recommended the implementation of a master plan under the provision of the Mental Health Care Act 2017.

As per the requirement, the institution should have at least 30 security guards, but currently there are only 14 security guards as many of the staff had quit en masse after delay in distributing salary. “It’s been 12 months since the security staff at the institution received their salaries. Ultimately the patients are suffering because of this. They are forced to remain inside the wards locked up,” said a source.

It is learnt that not only security staff, many other vacancies at the institution are lying vacant for years. “Occupational therapist post is lying vacant. It’s been four years since the contract of the ECG technician got terminated and till date the vacancy has not been filled,” said a source.

As many as 10 posts of cooks are lying vacant at the institution. “No attempt has been made to fill the vacancies of the cooks and now the patients and hospital staff are forced to do it. Attenders who are supposed to take care of patients are deployed for other work which is affecting patient care,” a source said.

The MHC which has more than 702 inpatients, 200 outpatients daily and 24 hours causality has a lab functioning only till 1 pm. Due to lack of a 24-hour lab facility, the patients are sent to Peroorkada Hospital or General Hospital or MCH for lab examinations. “The majority of the lab investigations are being done at the public health laboratory which means delayed treatment for patients,” said a source. Unavailability of the physician is another challenge faced by the institution. All emergencies needing treatment are referred to General Hospital or MCH. “The staff will have to take the patient to the hospital and if the patient gets admitted there, the staff will have to stay along with patients,” said an official.