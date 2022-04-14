STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andaman native gets life term in murder case

As per the CBI, Shyamal, also from Andaman Islands, was abducted by Ali and Bahadur on October 13, 2005, from East Fort.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI special court on Wednesday sentenced the second accused in the kidnapping and murder of a final year engineering student nearly two decades ago to double  imprisonment. Mohammed Ali of Andaman Islands was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for theft and life imprisonment for conspiracy and the murder of Shyamal Mandal, a student of College of Engineering Trivandrum, whose putrefied body was found near Vellar in 2005. Judge K Sanilkumar also slapped a fine totalling Rs 10.1 lakh on Ali. Of this, Rs 4 lakh should be given to the family of Shyamal, the judge said. The first accused, Durga Bahadur, remains at large.

As per the CBI, Shyamal, also from Andaman Islands, was abducted by Ali and Bahadur on October 13, 2005, from East Fort. The duo demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from Shyamal’s father Vasudev Mandal, who was a government employee and a money lender in the islands.

Vasudev alerted the police who laid a trap for the kidnappers. Sensing arrest, the duo decapitated Shyamal and dumped his body near Vellar. It was found on October 23, 2005.

