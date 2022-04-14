STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Estranged from husband, woman kills 3-year-old son to save affair

The death of a three-year-old boy in Elapully in the district on Tuesday was a murder, said the police who on Wednesday recorded the arrest of his mother, Asiya, 22.

Mohammed Shan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The death of a three-year-old boy in Elapully in the district on Tuesday was a murder, said the police who on Wednesday recorded the arrest of his mother, Asiya, 22. Mohammed Shan, son of Shameer Mohammed of Maniyeri Vengodi at Elapully, was found lying unconscious in the house of Asiya’s paternal house at Chuttipara. Later, Asiya herself informed neighbours that her son had not woken up even by 9am and was not responding. 

At the time of the incident, apart from Asiya, her sister Ajira and the latter’s two children were at their house. Though the family members and local residents immediately took the boy to the district hospital, he could not be saved. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the police. 

The postmortem examination found that Mohammed died due to suffocation and breathlessness. The police, on suspicion, questioned Asiya and she admitted that she had killed the child by suffocating him. The police found out that Asiya had not been on good terms with her husband for a long time as she had fallen in love with another youth. Asiya had not informed the youth, a native of Peruvembu, that she had a son. Asiya told the police that she feared that the youth would end the relationship if he came to know of the truth.

Meanwhile, Shameer’s family said Asiya had left their home in Maniyeri Vengodi to her house in Chuttipara a year ago saying that she could not live with a speech-impaired person. The marriage was held with the consent of both families. Asiya would neither hand over the son to Shameer’s family or allow him to see the boy in spite of the intervention of the mahal committee, said the relatives. Asiya was taken to the house for evidence collection on Tuesday. 

She was produced in the Judicial Magistrate Court in Palakkad and remanded. Meanwhile, Shameer’s father, Ibrahim, alleged that more persons were involved in the killing of his grandson. Ibrahim said Asiya alone could not have executed the crime and her sister Ajira and husband were also involved. 

Ibrahim demanded a comprehensive probe. However, Ajira said she had no role in Mohammed’s death. Ajira said even when Mohammed was lying motionless, Asiya behaved as if she was unaware of anything. Asiya had told her that Mohammed had got up early and gone back to sleep again. If Asiya did not want to bring up her son, she would have willingly done that, Ajira added.

