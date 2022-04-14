Fraudsters create fake profiles of ATS SP

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even the identity of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) SP is not spared by fraudsters to dupe people. The police have launched a detailed probe after fraudsters created fake Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of ATS SP Shoukath Ali and tried to dupe his friends of money. It was when his friends alerted Ali that they had been receiving messages from a Facebook account having his picture and profile details that he found that the fraudsters had created a fake FB page of him.

Apart from FB page, the scamsters also created a WhatsApp profile of the SP using another number and started sending messages to the people. “My friends alerted me that they had been receiving messages from the account having my picture seeking money for some immediate requirement. I lodged a complaint with the police,” he said. Based on his complaint, Kochi cyber crime police station registered a case and launched a detailed probe.

As per the FIR registered, the fraudsters impersonating the SP by creating his fake social media profile sought money from different people. “They sent messages from these fake Facebook and WhatsApp accounts requesting asking them to send Rs 20,000 each to a Google Pay number,” the FIR said. Cyber station inspector Renjith K Viswanath said they have launched a probe and are verifying certain details to identify the persons behind the fraud.

A month back, the state police arrested a Nigerian national identified as Romanus Chiboochi from Uttam Nagar, Delhi, for allegedly swindling Rs 14 lakh from a teacher from Kundara, Kollam after impersonating state police chief Anil Kant. He created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the police chief. In his message to the woman, Chiboochi who posed as the police chief, stated that she had won the prize in an online lottery draw and if she did not pay the tax for it, a case would be registered against her.

When the woman called the police headquarters to cross check, she was informed by the officers that the DGP had gone to New Delhi that day. Hence, she believed that the message was actually sent by the police chief and fell into the trap of the fraudster by sending money to an account mentioned in the message.