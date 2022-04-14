STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala actor and MP Suresh Gopi's 'Kaineettam' spree kicks up a row

 In the video, Suresh Gopi is seen sitting in a vehicle as women who are given Kaineettam touch his feet and wish him a 'Happy Vishu'.

Published: 14th April 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi (File Photo | K Shijith, EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Suresh Gopi, actor and BJP's Rajya Sabha member, has been roaming in the cultural capital in a Kaineettam (giving a gift on the occasion of Vishu) spree, which has kicked up a controversy with criticism coming from all corners for allowing women to touch his feet for getting Re 1 coin as a Vishu (first day of the astronomical year) gift.

Though youngsters touch the feet of elders in many parts of the state while receiving Kaineettam, the incident which took place on a roadside sparked a controversy.

Though youngsters touch the feet of elders in many parts of the state while receiving Kaineettam, the incident which took place on a roadside sparked a controversy.

Earlier, when Suresh Gopi visited temples including the Sree Vadakumnathan temple, he had offered Rs 1,001 to the main priest telling him to give it as Kaineettam to the children who visited the temple on Vishu day. Following a public outcry, Cochin Devaswom Board members nominated by the LDF government including MLA P Balachandran had come out against it and even issued a directive to the priests not to accept money from any devotees.

In reply to the criticism from Left leaders, Suresh Gopi during an event called them "frogs that keep on scratching," adding that such people didn't deserve any answers.

On Wednesday, CPM district secretary M M Varghese told the media that Suresh Gopi is trying to politicize Vishu and Kaineettam, which cannot be allowed. "Using temples and such festivals for political gains cannot be left unaddressed and people will realise the crookedness," he said.

BJP flays CPM men's diktat to temple priests 


In protest against the directive of the Cochin Devaswom Board, the BJP organised a meeting in front of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple here on Thursday and distributed Kaineettam to all devotees who visited the temple. 

Inaugurating the meeting, BJP district president KK Aneeshkumar pointed out that it is the right of a devotee to visit a temple and offer dakshina to the priest. A priest also has the right to do whatever he wants to do with the dakshina he receives from the devotees.

"Who is M M Varghese to say what devotees should do in a temple? The Devaswom Board acting according to the CPM district secretary's instructions cannot be allowed," he said.

