STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC-Swift sacks drivers involved in accidents

The action came close on the heels of Transport Minister Antony Raju terming them as minor mishaps and saying they were blown out of proportion.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

K-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

KSRTC-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC-Swift, the new transport company formed to operate long distance services, on Wednesday dismissed two drivers who were involved in minor accidents within hours of the services’ launch on Monday. 

The action came close on the heels of Transport Minister Antony Raju terming them as minor mishaps and saying they were blown out of proportion. However, a note from KSRTC-Swift said an internal committee that probed the accidents found lapses on the drivers’ part. 

In the first accident at Kallambalam here, the bus’ rear view mirror, worth Rs 35,000,  got damaged. The second accident was reported in Malappuram. The mishaps had caused major embarrassment to KSRTC-Swift, which claims to offer professional services.

Besides downplaying the incidents, Raju had also raised suspicions of foul play by the private bus lobby and asked KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar to approach the state police chief for probing the sabotage angle. He had dismissed allegations that the driver-cum-conductors had been trained poorly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC-Swift
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp