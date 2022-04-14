STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

People can do any activity on marked land, says K-Rail as permit row erupts

The issues began when Jimmy approached the Panachikkadu panchayat last December seeking permit to construct two rooms on the first floor of his house.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Silverline Project, K-Rail

Representational image (Express Illustrrations| Souwmyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: On Wednesday, Jimmy Easow Mathew —  a resident of Panachikkadu panchayat in Kottayam -- was a relieved man. For over two months, he had been worried over getting a clearance from the panchayat to carry out some extension work at his house. Now, thanks to the ongoing anti-SilverLine protests, he received permission from the panchayat.

Jimmy was awaiting a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the K-Rail authorities to carry out the work on his land, and the wait ended within hours after the issue kicked up a row in the morning. He got the building permit from the panchayat without an NoC soon after the K-Rail authorities clarified in public that there was no need for the NoC for any kind of construction in the areas proposed for the SilverLine project.

The issues began when Jimmy approached the Panachikkadu panchayat last December seeking permit to construct two rooms on the first floor of his house. Jimmy’s was the first application received by the panchayat after the revenue department’ order, on October 30, according sanction for the acquisition of 1,221 hectares of land in various villages in 11 districts -- including Kottayam -- for SilverLine.

Hence, the panchayat secretary sent a letter to the special tahsildar at the land acquisition office (SilverLine project) in Kottayam on February 5, seeking an NoC as the land belonged to a survey number mentioned in the government order. Jimmy told TNIE that the special tahsildar informed him that the request was forwarded to the higher office in Thiruvananthapuram. “When I contacted the office a week ago, officials asked me to wait till the Easter-Vishu holidays are over,” he said. 

After anti-SilverLine protesters took up the issue on Wednesday, the K-Rail officials said it was an unnecessary request. “There was no need of any such confusion as the land wasn’t acquired. Hence, nobody’s property is in a frozen stage now. People have the freedom to do any activity in their land, including sale or pledging. There was no hindrance for the panchayat to issue the permit,” said a K-Rail official.

CPM ALLEGES FOUL PLAY
CPM alleged that the entire episode was a ploy by the UDF-ruled Panachikkadu panchayat to fuel anti-SilverLine sentiments among people. Party workers staged a protest, accusing the panchayat secretary of conspiring with the UDF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail Silverline
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp