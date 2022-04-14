People can do any activity on marked land, says K-Rail as permit row erupts

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: On Wednesday, Jimmy Easow Mathew — a resident of Panachikkadu panchayat in Kottayam -- was a relieved man. For over two months, he had been worried over getting a clearance from the panchayat to carry out some extension work at his house. Now, thanks to the ongoing anti-SilverLine protests, he received permission from the panchayat.

Jimmy was awaiting a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the K-Rail authorities to carry out the work on his land, and the wait ended within hours after the issue kicked up a row in the morning. He got the building permit from the panchayat without an NoC soon after the K-Rail authorities clarified in public that there was no need for the NoC for any kind of construction in the areas proposed for the SilverLine project.

The issues began when Jimmy approached the Panachikkadu panchayat last December seeking permit to construct two rooms on the first floor of his house. Jimmy’s was the first application received by the panchayat after the revenue department’ order, on October 30, according sanction for the acquisition of 1,221 hectares of land in various villages in 11 districts -- including Kottayam -- for SilverLine.

Hence, the panchayat secretary sent a letter to the special tahsildar at the land acquisition office (SilverLine project) in Kottayam on February 5, seeking an NoC as the land belonged to a survey number mentioned in the government order. Jimmy told TNIE that the special tahsildar informed him that the request was forwarded to the higher office in Thiruvananthapuram. “When I contacted the office a week ago, officials asked me to wait till the Easter-Vishu holidays are over,” he said.

After anti-SilverLine protesters took up the issue on Wednesday, the K-Rail officials said it was an unnecessary request. “There was no need of any such confusion as the land wasn’t acquired. Hence, nobody’s property is in a frozen stage now. People have the freedom to do any activity in their land, including sale or pledging. There was no hindrance for the panchayat to issue the permit,” said a K-Rail official.

CPM ALLEGES FOUL PLAY

CPM alleged that the entire episode was a ploy by the UDF-ruled Panachikkadu panchayat to fuel anti-SilverLine sentiments among people. Party workers staged a protest, accusing the panchayat secretary of conspiring with the UDF.