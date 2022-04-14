STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revised bus, autorickshaw, taxi fares from May 1: Antony Raju

 The revised bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares will come into force from May 1, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revised bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares will come into force from May 1, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said. The government order regarding the hike will be announced after the cabinet approval. The minister said there shall be a consensus regarding the fare hike as the government has taken a cautious approach. The hike in student concession fare will be taken after getting the report from a committee appointed to study the issue, said the minister on Wednesday. 

He also said the special fare introduced during Covid would be withdrawn. However, a clarity regarding the rate will emerge only after the government issues the order. The fare hike was on the cards after the LDF gave approval for the hike. Though the government announced the rate hike on March 30, the cabinet has not discussed it yet.

The minimum bus fare for the first 2.5 kilometres will be hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from 90 paise to Re 1. The auto fare for the first 1.5 kilometres will be increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. Earlier, the LDF had approved Rs 30 for two kilometres, but the auto trade unions opposed it. The charge for each additional kilometre will be increased from Rs 12 to Rs 15. 

The fare for taxis below 1,500 cc engine will be increased from Rs 175 to Rs 200 for the first five kilometres. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from Rs 15 to Rs 18. For those above 1,500 cc, the minimum charge will be increased from Rs 200 to Rs 225. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from Rs 17 to Rs 20.

