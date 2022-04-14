Special arrangements made as 15K to visit Mangala Devi temple fest on April 16

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Thanks to the relaxation of Covid norms, the Mangala Devi Temple located in the Periyar Tiger Reserve here is all set to welcome thousands of pilgrims to the annual Kannagi festival on Chithrapournami day (April 16).

Supervised by the district administrations of Theni in Tamil Nadu and Idukki in Kerala, the festival -- being conducted after a two-year hiatus -- would adhere to pandemic rules as well as “green protocol” since the shrine is located in a protected forest area.

Officials said nearly 15,000 pilgrims from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were expected to visit the temple, which lies in an interstate border area. “When the festival was held last in 2019, over 9,500 people attended the Chithrapournami festival. Hence, in view of the large number of pilgrims this time, we have decided to arrange nearly 400 jeeps for pilgrims’ shuttle from Kumily to the temple and back,” said an official at the Regional Transport Office, Idukki, adding that the to-and-fro service would cost Rs 140.

The Motor Vehicles Department, meanwhile, started document verification and fitness tests for the shuttle service taxis. Two and three-wheelers would be banned on the forest path, but private off-road vehicles could use the route after securing an MVD pass from the entry point. “Strict action will be taken against rash driving on the ghat road,” the official added.

Furthermore, as per the ‘green protocol.’ plastic would remain strictly banned inside the forest, Periyar Tiger Reserve. Even water cans of over four-litre capacity will not be allowed in the protected zone.