Talks fail; KSEB revokes suspension of union leaders, but shunts them

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB Officers’ Association has decided to intensify its indefinite protest after online reconciliatory talks with the director board failed. The talks, held in the absence of board chairman and managing director B Ashok, tried to reach a compromise.

Though the suspension of KSEBOA president M G Suresh Kumar and women’s wing state office-bearer A Jasmine Babu was revoked, they were shunted out to Perinthalmanna and Seethathode, respectively. Since Wednesday morning, rumours were rife that the three suspended KSEBOA office-bearers would be transferred. The suspension of KSEBOA secretary B Harikumar has not been revoked. The order transferring him is expected soon.

The 45-minute meeting was chaired by finance director V R Hari who urged KSEBOA to present their demands. Suresh Kumar spoke about what led to their protest following the suspension of Jasmine, allegedly for unauthorised absence.

He demanded that the suspension of all three of them be revoked and they be reinstated. The finance director said their demands would be conveyed to the CMD and the outcome will be informed to them later.

Suresh Kumar told TNIE that the decision to transfer them was taken even before the talks were held.

“Due to the High Court’s intervention, the CMD had to reinstate Jasmine. He is pursuing a vendetta against us which is revealed in the transfer slapped on Jasmine and me. We haven’t got the transfer orders yet. This unilateral decision by the board has prompted us to intensify our protest. Due to Easter holidays, there won’t be any protest for the next two days. But we will continue the protest on Saturday and Monday,” said Suresh Kumar.

Now, all eyes are on the stand the CITU will take on the KSEBOA officials. It should be recalled that on Tuesday, CITU state secretary K S Sunil Kumar had come down heavily on Power Minister K Krishnankutty and the CMD.