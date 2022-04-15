STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress seeks two weeks more to meet 50 lakh membership target

Congress state president K Sudhakaran has sought a two-week extension to achieve the ambitious target.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Way short of achieving its target of 50 lakh memberships by the extended deadline on Friday, the Congress state leadership is making frantic efforts to get the last date of the drive postponed again. Congress state president K Sudhakaran has sought a two-week extension to achieve the ambitious target.

It is reliably learnt that by Thursday evening, only 10.4 lakh new members were enrolled digitally, the lone mode of enrolment until March 24 before the national leadership relented to the state unit’s demands and allowed distribution of paper forms. 

The consolidated number of paper membership forms submitted is not available. However, sources said it is not the desired number. The state leadership has now pinned hopes on 26,400 booth committees for making efforts to enrol maximum members. In any case, the Congress state executive meet convened on Tuesday is expected to be a stormy affair given the numbers. 

K C Venugopal, Congress national general secretary (organisation), had deputed three national secretaries to Kerala to energise district Congress committee office-bearers for the drive. Of them, P V Mohan and Ivan D’ Souza returned to Karnataka affecting the campaign’s momentum in the Malabar region and central Kerala. Only P Viswanath stayed back, monitoring the membership campaign in south Kerala. 

During Ramesh Chennithala’s tenure as the Congress state head, 14.5 lakh members were added to the party. The drive was last held in 2017 during which Congress added 34.8 lakh members against the target of 40 lakh set by then state chief M M Hassan.

DIGITAL HICCUPS
The Congress national leadership had for the first time mooted a digital membership campaign this year. However, despite bringing in the party’s data analytics department officials to expedite the campaign by training workers who carry out door-to-door campaign, the drive did not achieve the desired results. Following repeated requests from the state unit, the national leadership allowed distribution of paper forms from March 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kerala
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp