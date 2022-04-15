Excise flayed by Kerala HC for shoddy probe into abkari cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the shoddy probe by the excise department in Abkari cases, Kerala High Court has observed that when an offence alleged against an accused is serious and liable to attract severe punishment, on guilt being established, the officers responsible for conducting the prosecution must take special care to do things reliably with utmost transparency.

The court issued the directive while quashing the order of Additional Sessions Court, Thodupuzha, which had awarded six years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `1 lakh to Easwaran, a resident of Idukki, in a case registered for selling arrack.

The counsel argued that without any authority the Excise preventive officer proceeded to the spot and conducted the search, seizure, and sealing of the contraband. He argued that the preventive officer is appointed by the government to act as an Abkari inspector.

None of the officers of the Excise department were cited as witnesses by the prosecution to establish the case. The petitioner stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. His mother was working in an estate and he questioned the authorities for denying wages to her.

Then the authorities colluded with an excise official to register a false case against him, he submitted.

The court observed that the preventive officer, who was in charge of the Excise inspector, Peermade, proceeded alone to the spot, that too in a private vehicle hired by him for the purpose.

He did not allow anyone to accompany him to the spot. He conducted the search, seizure, sealing, and also registration of the crime, on his own, like a one-man show. There was a delay in forwarding the sample to the court and from there to the Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory. Excise officers did not give cogent reasons for the delay.

The investigating officer is bound to explain the delay in forwarding the samples to the court and thereafter to the Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory. “In the absence of any cogent reason stated by them to substantiate the delay, there is every reason to accept the argument advanced by the accused that tampering with the contraband cannot be ruled out,” observed the court.