Gangeshananda targets top cop B Sandhya over memorial of Swamikal

The swami said he would continue efforts to reclaim the birthplace of Chattambi Swamikal.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swami Gangeshananda, victim of the 2017 bobbitisation case, on Thursday accused DGP B Sandhya of torpedoing efforts to establish a memorial of Chattambi Swamikal at his birthplace. The swami said he would continue efforts to reclaim the birthplace of Chattambi Swamikal.

“A committee appointed by the E K Nayanar government had found that the survey number of the land that was Chattambi Swamikal’s birthplace was in Sandhya’s possession. She has been preventing the establishment of the memorial using her influence,” alleged the swami during a press conference here.

“S Guptan Nair, A Sreedhara Menon, Puthussery Ramachandran, Unnithan and Padmanabhan Thampi were part of the committee appointed by the Nayanar government,” said the swami.

He said though the VS Achuthanandan as well as the Oommen Chandy governments tried to take over the property from Sandhya, she successfully prevented them from doing so. He warned of restarting the agitation for reclaiming the birthplace “even if he is alone in the fight.”

