Man taken to hospital by actor Surabhi Lakshmi dies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The person who was rescued by national award-winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi on Tuesday night passed away on Thursday. The deceased is Pattambi native Mustafa, who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode MCH.

Mustafa, along with his young child and two friends, were in search of his missing wife and elder son who had fled to Kozhikode without informing anyone in the family. Mustafa’s wife was suffering from mental problems, according to a family member. On Tuesday night, Mustafa collapsed after complaining of chest pain and those who were accompanying him were helpless as they didn’t know how to drive to take him to hospital.

It was at this time that Surabhi Lakshmi, who was passing through the place after attending an Iftaar party, noticed that a man had collapsed on road. She stopped the car and enquired about his condition. She immediately took Mustafa to Kozhikode MCH in her car. She also alerted the police control room. Based on the missing complaint filed by Mustafa, the Medical College Police had traced the mother and the eldest son but they could not properly communicate this to Mustafa as his phone was switched off.

The mother and son were in the safe custody of police officers. After Surabhi came to know about the mother and son, she drove to the police station and safely handed over the youngest son to the mother. The mother recognised Surabhi and thanked her for handing over her son safely. The police officers said that they have informed the family members about Mustafa’s death. The body will be handed over to relatives after completing formalities at MCH, police said.