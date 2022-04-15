STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man taken to hospital by actor Surabhi Lakshmi dies

The person who was rescued by national award-winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi on Tuesday night passed away on Thursday.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The person who was rescued by national award-winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi on Tuesday night passed away on Thursday. The deceased is Pattambi native Mustafa, who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode MCH.

Mustafa, along with his young child and two friends, were in search of his missing wife and elder son who had fled to Kozhikode without informing anyone in the family. Mustafa’s wife was suffering from mental problems, according to a family member. On Tuesday night, Mustafa collapsed after complaining of chest pain and those who were accompanying him were helpless as they didn’t know how to drive to take him to hospital.

It was at this time that Surabhi Lakshmi, who was passing through the place after attending an Iftaar party, noticed that a man had collapsed on road. She stopped the car and enquired about his condition. She immediately took Mustafa to Kozhikode MCH in her car. She also alerted the police control room. Based on the missing complaint filed by Mustafa, the Medical College Police had traced the mother and the eldest son but they could not properly communicate this to Mustafa as his phone was switched off. 

The mother and son were in the safe custody of police officers. After Surabhi came to know about the mother and son, she drove to the police station and safely handed over the youngest son to the mother. The mother recognised Surabhi and thanked her for handing over her son safely. The police officers said that they have informed the family members about Mustafa’s death. The body will be handed over to relatives after completing formalities at MCH, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surabhi Lakshmi
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp