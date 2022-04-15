Pedestrian hit by pickup van, run over by KSRTC-Swift bus

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Hours after a pedestrian was run over by a KSRTC-Swift bus at Kunnamkulam on Thursday morning, CCTV visuals retrieved by the police showed he was hit first by a pickup van.

Earlier reports indicated that Tamil Nadu native Paraswamy died after being hit by the KSRTC-Swift bus at Malaya junction around 5.30am. However, the visuals showed Paraswamy falling on the road after being hit by the pick-up van and the bus running over his legs after that. Both the van and the bus sped away after the incident. Paraswamy died while being taken to the hospital. The police took the van and the bus into custody by evening.

However, they are yet to reveal the details of the van. The Swift bus running on the Thrissur-Kozhikode route was involved in accident.