STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pedestrian hit by pickup van, run over by KSRTC-Swift bus

Earlier reports indicated that Tamil Nadu native Paraswamy died after being hit by the KSRTC-Swift bus at Malaya junction around 5.30am.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Hours after a pedestrian was run over by a KSRTC-Swift bus at Kunnamkulam on Thursday morning, CCTV visuals retrieved by the police showed he was hit first by a pickup van.

Earlier reports indicated that Tamil Nadu native Paraswamy died after being hit by the KSRTC-Swift bus at Malaya junction around 5.30am. However, the visuals showed Paraswamy falling on the road after being hit by the pick-up van and the bus running over his legs after that. Both the van and the bus sped away after the incident. Paraswamy died while being taken to the hospital. The police took the van and the bus into custody by evening. 

However, they are yet to reveal the details of the van. The Swift bus running on the Thrissur-Kozhikode route was involved in accident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC-Swift road accident
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp